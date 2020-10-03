34.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Regis Corp Call (RGS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) on February 3rd, 2020 at $15.41. In approximately 1 month, Regis Corp has returned 34.88% as of today's recent price of $10.04.
Regis Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.27 and a 52-week low of $9.91 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $10.04 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.
Regis Corporation operates and franchises hair and retail product salons. The Company offers haircare services such as haircuts, styling, coloring, as well as haircare products. The Company operates worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Regis Corp.
