34.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Sensient Technol Call (SXT)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:10am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sensient Technol (NYSE:SXT) on October 8th, 2019 at $65.17. In approximately 6 months, Sensient Technol has returned 34.53% as of today's recent price of $42.67.

In the past 52 weeks, Sensient Technol share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.68 and a high of $75.21 and are now at $43.34, 9% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 2.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sensient Technologies Corporation supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances. The Company manufactures a variety of ink-jet inks, cosmetic and pharmaceutical additives, and food and beverage flavors. Sensient Technologies serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sensient Technol.

