34.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Inogen Inc Call (INGN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) on January 6th, 2020 at $65.19. In approximately 2 months, Inogen Inc has returned 34.30% as of today's recent price of $42.83.
Over the past year, Inogen Inc has traded in a range of $37.25 to $105.35 and is now at $42.83, 15% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.
Inogen, Inc. develops and manufactures healthcare products. The Company offers oxygen concentrator, cart, carry bags, backpacks, external battery chargers, and universal power supply for obstructive pulmonary disease patients. Inogen distributes its products worldwide.
