34.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Gold Resource Corporation Call (GORO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gold Resource Corporation (:GORO) on October 21st, 2019 at $3.84. In approximately 3 months, Gold Resource Corporation has returned 34.11% as of today's recent price of $5.15.
Gold Resource Corporation share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $5.84 and a 52-week low of $2.73 and are now trading 90% above that low price at $5.18 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gold Resource Corporation shares.
Log in and add Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights :goro gold resource corporation
Ticker(s): GORO