34.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Columbia Banking Call (COLB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Columbia Banking (NASDAQ:COLB) on January 10th, 2020 at $39.00. In approximately 3 months, Columbia Banking has returned 34.03% as of today's recent price of $25.73.
In the past 52 weeks, Columbia Banking share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.88 and a high of $41.40 and are now at $25.73, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 4.01% lower over the past week, respectively.
Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company for Columbia Bank, a full service commercial bank. The Bank serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals through office in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington.
Keywords: spotlights columbia banking
Ticker(s): COLB