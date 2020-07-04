34.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Banner Corporati Call (BANR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Banner Corporati (NASDAQ:BANR) on February 24th, 2020 at $51.51. In approximately 1 month, Banner Corporati has returned 33.97% as of today's recent price of $34.01.
Over the past year, Banner Corporati has traded in a range of $27.12 to $60.21 and is now at $34.01, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.
Banner Corporation is a bank holding company involved in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiary banks. The Banks offers a wide variety of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities.
