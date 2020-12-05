3.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Viasat Inc Call (VSAT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) on March 25th, 2020 at $36.97. In approximately 2 months, Viasat Inc has returned 3.35% as of today's recent price of $38.21.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Viasat Inc have traded between a low of $25.10 and a high of $94.67 and are now at $38.21, which is 52% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% lower and 2.44% lower over the past week, respectively.
ViaSat, Inc. provides advanced broadband digital satellite communications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment and services. The Company's defense products include satellite communications products consisting of modems, terminals, and network control systems, advanced multifunction information distribution systems, and simulation test equipment.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Viasat Inc shares.
