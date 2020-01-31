3.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hertz Global Hol Call (HTZ)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hertz Global Hol (NYSE:HTZ) on November 5th, 2019 at $15.32. In approximately 3 months, Hertz Global Hol has returned 3.36% as of today's recent price of $15.83.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hertz Global Hol have traded between a low of $11.24 and a high of $21.95 and are now at $15.83, which is 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers renting and leasing of cars from its corporate and franchise locations, as well as maintains separate airport counters, reservations and reservation systems, marketing, and other customer contact activities. Hertz Global Holdings serves clients globally.
