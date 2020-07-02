3.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Brunswick Corp Call (BC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) on December 13th, 2019 at $60.39. In approximately 2 months, Brunswick Corp has returned 3.39% as of today's recent price of $62.44.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brunswick Corp have traded between a low of $41.02 and a high of $64.89 and are now at $62.42, which is 52% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.
Brunswick Corporation manufactures consumer products serving the outdoor and indoor active recreation markets. The Company's products include sterndrives, outboard, and inboard marine engines, fitness, billiards, and bowling equipment. Brunswick also manufactures pleasure, fishing, and high performance boats.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Brunswick Corp shares.
Ticker(s): BC