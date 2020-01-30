3.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Belden Inc Call (BDC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) on September 5th, 2019 at $47.72. In approximately 5 months, Belden Inc has returned 3.45% as of today's recent price of $49.36.
Over the past year, Belden Inc has traded in a range of $41.50 to $64.33 and is now at $49.36, 19% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 0.23% lower over the past week, respectively.
Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets cable, connectivity, and networking products. The Company produces and sells a portfolio of cable, connectivity, and networking products into a variety of end markets, including industrial, enterprise, broadcast, and consumer electronics.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Belden Inc shares.
