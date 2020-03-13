33.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Main Street Capital Corporation Call (MAIN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) on February 26th, 2020 at $40.11. In approximately 2 weeks, Main Street Capital Corporation has returned 33.87% as of today's recent price of $26.52.
In the past 52 weeks, Main Street Capital Corporation share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.46 and a high of $45.10 and are now at $26.52, 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Main Street Capital Corporation.
Log in and add Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights main street capital corporation
Ticker(s): MAIN