33.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend United Rentals Call (URI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on October 17th, 2019 at $125.06. In approximately 2 months, United Rentals has returned 33.79% as of today's recent price of $167.31.
United Rentals share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $168.00 and a 52-week low of $94.28 and are now trading 77% above that low price at $167.31 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.
United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiary, is an equipment rental company operating a network of locations in the United States and Canada. The Company serves the construction industry, industrial and commercial concerns, homeowners, and other individuals.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of United Rentals shares.
