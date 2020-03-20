MySmarTrend
33.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ambarella Inc Call (AMBA)

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:12am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) on February 27th, 2020 at $59.54. In approximately 3 weeks, Ambarella Inc has returned 33.84% as of today's recent price of $39.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Ambarella Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.02 and a high of $73.59 and are now at $39.39, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ambarella Inc.

