33.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ambarella Inc Call (AMBA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) on February 27th, 2020 at $59.54. In approximately 3 weeks, Ambarella Inc has returned 33.84% as of today's recent price of $39.39.
In the past 52 weeks, Ambarella Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.02 and a high of $73.59 and are now at $39.39, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ambarella Inc.
Ticker(s): AMBA