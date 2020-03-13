33.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Oxford Inds Inc Call (OXM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) on January 10th, 2020 at $72.18. In approximately 2 months, Oxford Inds Inc has returned 33.71% as of today's recent price of $47.85.
Oxford Inds Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.36 and a 52-week low of $44.66 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $47.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.
Oxford Industries, Inc. operates as an international apparel design, sourcing, and marketing company. The Company distribute its lifestyle branded products through a variety of upscale department and specialty stores, as well as its owned retail stores and e-commerce websites.
