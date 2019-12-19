33.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Universal Forest Call (UFPI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Universal Forest (NASDAQ:UFPI) on June 7th, 2019 at $35.95. In approximately 7 months, Universal Forest has returned 33.27% as of today's recent price of $47.91.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Universal Forest have traded between a low of $24.14 and a high of $52.83 and are now at $47.91, which is 98% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.
Universal Forest Products, Inc. engineers, manufactures, treats, and distributes lumber products for the do-it-yourself (DIY), manufactured housing, industrial, and site-built construction markets. The Company distributes its products through home-center retailers, retail and contractor-oriented regional lumberyards, and to builders and modular-home contractors.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Universal Forest shares.
