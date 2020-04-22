33.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Citrix Systems Call (CTXS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) on March 5th, 2020 at $112.44. In approximately 2 months, Citrix Systems has returned 33.22% as of today's recent price of $149.79.
Citrix Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $152.49 and a 52-week low of $90.28 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $149.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.
Citrix Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets technology solutions that allow applications to be delivered, supported, and shared on-demand. The Company develops and markets comprehensive solutions across all dimensions of application, server and desktop virtualization, as well as application and network optimization.
