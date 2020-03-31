33.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Materion Corp Call (MTRN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) on February 14th, 2020 at $54.11. In approximately 2 month, Materion Corp has returned 33.15% as of today's recent price of $36.17.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Materion Corp have traded between a low of $26.15 and a high of $71.97 and are now at $35.84, which is 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.
Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies high-performance engineered materials. The Company provides beryllium, beryllium alloys, and electronic products, as well as engineered material systems. Materion has manufacturing facilities, service and distribution centers, and research facilities in the United States and internationally.
