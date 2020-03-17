33.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Apogee Enterpr Call (APOG)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Apogee Enterpr (NASDAQ:APOG) on December 19th, 2019 at $31.58. In approximately 3 months, Apogee Enterpr has returned 33.06% as of today's recent price of $21.14.
Apogee Enterpr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.70 and a 52-week low of $17.60 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $21.14 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops value-added glass products. The Company offers glass and aluminum windows, storefront and curtainwall systems, and glass for framed art and pictures. Apogee Enterprises serves customers in the United States, Brazil, and Canada.
Ticker(s): APOG