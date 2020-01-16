33.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Citi Trends Inc Call (CTRN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) on August 22nd, 2019 at $16.86. In approximately 5 months, Citi Trends Inc has returned 33.04% as of today's recent price of $22.43.
Citi Trends Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.33 and a 52-week low of $13.41 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $22.43 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.
Citi Trends Inc., is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company offers quality, branded merchandise for men, women, and children including products from nationally recognized brands.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Citi Trends Inc shares.
Ticker(s): CTRN