3.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mid-America Apar Call (MAA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA) on January 13th, 2020 at $132.65. In approximately 3 weeks, Mid-America Apar has returned 3.31% as of today's recent price of $137.03.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mid-America Apar have traded between a low of $99.30 and a high of $140.15 and are now at $137.03, which is 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% higher and 0.10% higher over the past week, respectively.
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, and operates multi family apartment communities in the southeast and midwest United States and Texas. In addition, the Company conducts third party property management, development, and construction activities through its service corporation.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Mid-America Apar shares.
Log in and add Mid-America Apar (MAA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights mid-america apar
Ticker(s): MAA