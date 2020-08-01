32.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Petmed Express Call (PETS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) on September 11th, 2019 at $17.67. In approximately 4 months, Petmed Express has returned 32.77% as of today's recent price of $23.46.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Petmed Express have traded between a low of $15.00 and a high of $27.80 and are now at $23.46, which is 56% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.63% lower over the past week, respectively.
PetMed Express, Inc., doing business as 1-800-Petmeds, operates as a pet pharmaceutical company. The Company provides prescription and non-precription pet medications, as well as health and nutritional supplements. PetMed Express offers its products via telephone, fax, mail, and the Internet to customers throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Petmed Express shares.
Log in and add Petmed Express (PETS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights petmed express
Ticker(s): PETS