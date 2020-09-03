32.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Blucora Inc Call (BCOR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) on January 16th, 2020 at $23.22. In approximately 2 months, Blucora Inc has returned 32.77% as of today's recent price of $15.61.
In the past 52 weeks, Blucora Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.21 and a high of $37.17 and are now at $15.61, 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.
Blucora, Inc. provides online solutions for consumers and business partners. The Company owns and operates Internet businesses that provide online search and monetization solutions to a network of global partners as well as provide online tax preparation solutions to consumers and professional preparers.
Ticker(s): BCOR