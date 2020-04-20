32.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Natera Inc Call (NTRA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) on March 24th, 2020 at $25.30. In approximately 4 weeks, Natera Inc has returned 32.71% as of today's recent price of $33.57.
Over the past year, Natera Inc has traded in a range of $16.87 to $41.80 and is now at $33.57, 99% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% higher and 1.31% lower over the past week, respectively.
Natera, Inc. operates as a diagnostics company. The Company provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. Natera also offers pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, aneuploidy screening, translocation, and single gene testing services.
