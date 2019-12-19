32.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Steelcase Inc-A Call (SCS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Steelcase Inc-A (NYSE:SCS) on September 13th, 2019 at $16.77. In approximately 3 months, Steelcase Inc-A has returned 32.48% as of today's recent price of $22.21.
Steelcase Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.02 and a 52-week low of $13.96 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $22.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.
Steelcase Inc. designs and manufactures products used to create high performance work environments. The Company offers products such as office furniture, furniture systems, interior architectural products, technology equipment, seating, and related products and services. Steelcase serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Steelcase Inc-A shares.
Keywords: spotlights steelcase inc-a
Ticker(s): SCS