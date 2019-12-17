32.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend El Pollo Loco Ho Call (LOCO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for El Pollo Loco Ho (NASDAQ:LOCO) on September 11th, 2019 at $11.48. In approximately 3 months, El Pollo Loco Ho has returned 32.37% as of today's recent price of $15.19.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of El Pollo Loco Ho have traded between a low of $9.60 and a high of $18.47 and are now at $15.19, which is 58% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and manages a restaurant chain. El Pollo Loco Holdings provides services throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of El Pollo Loco Ho shares.
Log in and add El Pollo Loco Ho (LOCO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights el pollo loco ho
Ticker(s): LOCO