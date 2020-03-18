32.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Supernus Pharmac Call (SUPN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Supernus Pharmac (NASDAQ:SUPN) on November 6th, 2019 at $20.68. In approximately 4 months, Supernus Pharmac has returned 32.24% as of today's recent price of $14.01.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Supernus Pharmac have traded between the current low of $13.95 and a high of $39.15 and are now at $14.01. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.08% lower and 2.4% lower over the past week, respectively.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets proprietary drugs for the treatment of central nervous system diseases and disorders. Supernus has developed a portfolio of clinical stage drugs to address neurological and psychological problems such as epilepsy, conduct disorder, Parkinson's disease, ADHD, depression and anxiety.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Supernus Pharmac.
Log in and add Supernus Pharmac (SUPN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights supernus pharmac
Ticker(s): SUPN