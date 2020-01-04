32.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Collectors Univ Call (CLCT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Collectors Univ (NASDAQ:CLCT) on February 28th, 2020 at $22.96. In approximately 1 month, Collectors Univ has returned 32.04% as of today's recent price of $15.60.
Over the past year, Collectors Univ has traded in a range of $13.26 to $30.24 and is now at $15.90, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services. The Company provides its services to dealers and collectors of high-value coins, sportscards, autographs, and stamps and vintage U.S. currency notes and to sellers and purchasers of diamonds, colored gemstones, and other high value assets.
