3.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Automatic Data Call (ADP)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP) on October 17th, 2019 at $164.60. In approximately 3 months, Automatic Data has returned 3.25% as of today's recent price of $169.94.
Automatic Data share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $174.50 and a 52-week low of $126.06 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $170.11 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is a global provider of business outsourcing solutions. The Company's services include a wide range of human resource, payroll, tax, and benefits administration solutions. Automatic Data also provides solutions to auto, truck, motorcycle, marine, and recreational vehicle dealers.
