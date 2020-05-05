3.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Aerovironment In Call (AVAV)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aerovironment In (NASDAQ:AVAV) on March 20th, 2020 at $56.21. In approximately 2 month, Aerovironment In has returned 3.19% as of today's recent price of $58.00.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aerovironment In have traded between a low of $45.00 and a high of $72.70 and are now at $59.30, which is 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.43% lower over the past week, respectively.
Aerovironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, and supports small unmanned aircraft and fast charge systems for electric industrial vehicle batteries.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Aerovironment In shares.
Log in and add Aerovironment In (AVAV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights aerovironment in
Ticker(s): AVAV