31.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hologic Inc Call (HOLX)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:12am
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) on February 24th, 2020 at $51.31. In approximately 1 month, Hologic Inc has returned 31.78% as of today's recent price of $35.00.

Over the past year, Hologic Inc has traded in a range of $26.49 to $55.25 and is now at $35.10, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products. The Company's core business units focus on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical, and skeletal health.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hologic Inc.

