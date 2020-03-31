31.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hologic Inc Call (HOLX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) on February 24th, 2020 at $51.31. In approximately 1 month, Hologic Inc has returned 31.78% as of today's recent price of $35.00.
Over the past year, Hologic Inc has traded in a range of $26.49 to $55.25 and is now at $35.10, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.
Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products. The Company's core business units focus on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical, and skeletal health.
