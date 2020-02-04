MySmarTrend
31.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Varian Medical S Call (VAR)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:15am
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) on February 24th, 2020 at $138.30. In approximately 1 month, Varian Medical S has returned 31.71% as of today's recent price of $94.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Varian Medical S have traded between a low of $89.62 and a high of $149.85 and are now at $94.40, which is 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical equipment. The Company offers radiotherapy, radiosurgery, X-ray tube technology, digital image detectors, cargo screening, and non-destructive testing equipment. Varian Medical Systems serves the healthcare sector globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Varian Medical S.

