31.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pgt Innovations Call (PGTI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pgt Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) on March 9th, 2020 at $12.67. In approximately 3 weeks, Pgt Innovations has returned 31.57% as of today's recent price of $8.67.
Over the past year, Pgt Innovations has traded in a range of $7.16 to $18.48 and is now at $8.67, 21% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 2.76% lower over the past week, respectively.
PGT Innovations, Inc. produces building products. The Company offers windows, doors, and other related products. PGT Innovations serves customers worldwide.
