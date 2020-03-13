31.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Norfolk Southern Call (NSC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on February 25th, 2020 at $198.88. In approximately 2 weeks, Norfolk Southern has returned 31.24% as of today's recent price of $136.74.
Norfolk Southern share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $219.88 and a 52-week low of $129.24 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $136.74 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% lower and 1.78% lower over the past week, respectively.
Norfolk Southern Corporation provides rail transportation services. The Company transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. Norfolk Southern also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports
