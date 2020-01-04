30.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Fulton Financial Call (FULT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) on February 21st, 2020 at $16.57. In approximately 1 month, Fulton Financial has returned 30.94% as of today's recent price of $11.44.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fulton Financial have traded between a low of $10.07 and a high of $18.00 and are now at $11.44, which is 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.
Fulton Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks offer a full range of general retail and commercial banking services, including deposits, loans, equipment leasing and financing, and credit cards. Fulton operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey.
