30.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pinnacle Finl Call (PNFP)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pinnacle Finl (NASDAQ:PNFP) on February 26th, 2020 at $56.46. In approximately 1 month, Pinnacle Finl has returned 30.51% as of today's recent price of $39.23.
Pinnacle Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.00 and a 52-week low of $27.80 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $39.23 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 2.78% lower over the past week, respectively.
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company for Pinnacle National Bank. The Bank operates as a community bank emphasizing personal banking relationships with individuals and businesses located in its primary service area, which is comprised of the metropolitan Nashville, Tennessee area and surrounding counties.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pinnacle Finl.
Log in and add Pinnacle Finl (PNFP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights pinnacle finl
Ticker(s): PNFP