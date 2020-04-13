30.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Myers Inds Inc Call (MYE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Myers Inds Inc (NYSE:MYE) on October 4th, 2019 at $16.06. In approximately 6 months, Myers Inds Inc has returned 30.51% as of today's recent price of $11.16.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Myers Inds Inc have traded between a low of $6.91 and a high of $19.55 and are now at $11.16, which is 62% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.02% lower and 3.82% lower over the past week, respectively.
Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures plastic and rubber products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company's products include plastic containers, rubber tire repair products, and custom rubber materials. Myers is also a wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and automotive underbody repair industry.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Myers Inds Inc.
Ticker(s): MYE