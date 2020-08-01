30.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Freeport-Mcmoran Call (FCX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) on October 23rd, 2019 at $9.99. In approximately 3 months, Freeport-Mcmoran has returned 30.50% as of today's recent price of $13.03.
Over the past year, Freeport-Mcmoran has traded in a range of $8.43 to $14.68 and is now at $13.03, 55% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 1.62% higher over the past week, respectively.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is an international natural resources company. The Company operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant reserves of copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, oil, and gas.
