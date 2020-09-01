30.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ormat Technologi Call (ORA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ormat Technologi (NYSE:ORA) on April 22nd, 2019 at $57.55. In approximately 9 months, Ormat Technologi has returned 30.28% as of today's recent price of $74.97.
In the past 52 weeks, Ormat Technologi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $52.02 and a high of $79.18 and are now at $74.97, 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
Ormat Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal power plants. The Company also designs, develops, and seeks to own and operate, recovered energy-based power plants using equipment that it designs and manufactures.
Keywords: spotlights ormat technologi
Ticker(s): ORA