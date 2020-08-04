30.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend The Buckle Inc Call (BKE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) on February 27th, 2020 at $22.40. In approximately 1 month, The Buckle Inc has returned 30.13% as of today's recent price of $15.65.
The Buckle Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.52 and a 52-week low of $11.76 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $14.56 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 3.03% lower over the past week, respectively.
The Buckle, Inc. retails casual apparel for young men and women. The Company offers casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, including denims, tops, sportswear, outerwear, and shoes. The Buckle operates throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of The Buckle Inc.
