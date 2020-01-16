30.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Freeport-Mcmoran Call (FCX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) on October 23rd, 2019 at $9.99. In approximately 3 months, Freeport-Mcmoran has returned 29.99% as of today's recent price of $12.98.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have traded between a low of $8.43 and a high of $14.68 and are now at $12.98, which is 54% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is an international natural resources company. The Company operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant reserves of copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, oil, and gas.
Ticker(s): FCX