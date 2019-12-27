2U Inc Shares Up 44.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TWOU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) on August 19th, 2019 at $17.20. In approximately 4 months, 2U Inc has returned 44.94% as of today's recent price of $24.93.

In the past 52 weeks, 2U Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.37 and a high of $80.49 and are now at $24.93, 119% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

2U, Inc. provides online educational services. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, data science, public administration, healthcare, law, and industrial relations. 2U serves customers worldwide.

