2U Inc Has Returned 41.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TWOU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) on August 19th, 2019 at $17.20. In approximately 6 months, 2U Inc has returned 41.38% as of today's recent price of $24.32.

Over the past year, 2U Inc has traded in a range of $11.37 to $80.49 and is now at $24.32, 114% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.03% lower and 0.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

2U, Inc. provides online educational services. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, data science, public administration, healthcare, law, and industrial relations. 2U serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of 2U Inc shares.

Log in and add 2U Inc (TWOU) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.