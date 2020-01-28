2U Inc Has Returned 11.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TWOU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) on August 19th, 2019 at $17.20. In approximately 5 months, 2U Inc has returned 10.99% as of today's recent price of $19.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of 2U Inc have traded between a low of $11.37 and a high of $80.49 and are now at $18.98, which is 67% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.5%.

2U, Inc. provides online educational services. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, data science, public administration, healthcare, law, and industrial relations. 2U serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of 2U Inc shares.

Log in and add 2U Inc (TWOU) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.