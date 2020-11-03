29.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pzena Inves-Cl A Call (PZN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pzena Inves-Cl A (NYSE:PZN) on October 21st, 2019 at $8.09. In approximately 5 months, Pzena Inves-Cl A has returned 29.38% as of today's recent price of $5.71.
Pzena Inves-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.42 and the current low of $5.70 and are currently at $5.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.
Pzena Investment Management Inc. is a value-oriented investment management firm. The firm manages client assets across a range of value investing strategies on behalf of institutions, high net worth individuals, and select third-party distributed mutual funds. Pzena Investment Management's value strategies span different market capitalization segments in both U.S. and international markets.
