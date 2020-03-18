29.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend South State Corp Call (SSB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) on January 27th, 2020 at $80.93. In approximately 2 months, South State Corp has returned 29.21% as of today's recent price of $57.29.
South State Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.85 and a 52-week low of $51.78 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $57.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.
South State Corporation, through its banking subsidiaries, operates various financial centers. The Company offers a full range of retail and commercial banking, mortgage lending, trust and investment, and consumer finance loans.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of South State Corp.
Log in and add South State Corp (SSB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights south state corp
Ticker(s): SSB