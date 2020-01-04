29.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend S & T Bancorp Call (STBA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) on January 27th, 2020 at $38.52. In approximately 2 months, S & T Bancorp has returned 29.07% as of today's recent price of $27.32.
Over the past year, S & T Bancorp has traded in a range of $23.79 to $41.53 and is now at $27.32, 15% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for S&T Bank and S&T Investment Company, Inc. S&T Bank is a full service bank providing service to its customers through a network of offices located in Allegheny, Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield, and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania.
