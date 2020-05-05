29.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Exlservice Holdi Call (EXLS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Exlservice Holdi (NASDAQ:EXLS) on March 26th, 2020 at $48.88. In approximately 1 month, Exlservice Holdi has returned 29.07% as of today's recent price of $63.09.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Exlservice Holdi have traded between a low of $40.61 and a high of $79.78 and are now at $63.09, which is 55% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Exlservice Holdings Inc. provides offshore business process outsourcing solutions, primarily serving the needs of Global 1000 companies in the banking, financial services, and insurance area. The service offerings include collections, cash management, loan servicing, research and reconciliation finance and accounting processes, customer support, and technical support.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Exlservice Holdi shares.
Log in and add Exlservice Holdi (EXLS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights exlservice holdi
Ticker(s): EXLS