2.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Camden Prop Tr Call (CPT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Camden Prop Tr (NYSE:CPT) on January 15th, 2020 at $107.72. In approximately 2 weeks, Camden Prop Tr has returned 2.91% as of today's recent price of $110.85.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Camden Prop Tr have traded between a low of $93.18 and a high of $116.47 and are now at $110.76, which is 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.02% lower over the past week, respectively.
Camden Property Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates multifamily apartment communities. Camden Property Trust serves customers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Camden Prop Tr shares.
Log in and add Camden Prop Tr (CPT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights camden prop tr
Ticker(s): CPT