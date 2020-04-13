28.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Patterson Cos Call (PDCO)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) on March 11th, 2020 at $21.14. In approximately 1 month, Patterson Cos has returned 28.84% as of today's recent price of $15.04.
Patterson Cos share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.70 and a 52-week low of $12.93 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $15.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.
Patterson Companies Inc. distributes dental products, veterinary supplies for companion pets, and rehabilitation supplies. The Company sells and markets to dental clinics and laboratories, veterinarians, and to the physical and occupational therapy markets.
