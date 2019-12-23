28.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Esperion Therape Call (ESPR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR) on November 18th, 2019 at $42.85. In approximately 1 month, Esperion Therape has returned 28.56% as of today's recent price of $55.09.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Esperion Therape have traded between a low of $9.40 and a high of $57.38 and are now at $55.09, which is 486% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.7%.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. develops and markets medical devices. The Company produces oral and small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and other cardio metabolic risk factors.
